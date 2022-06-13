Delhi weather update: Heatwave conditions to worsen, IMD issues yellow alert for today

File Photo

Delhi residents have been boiling due to soaring temperatures for a while. While most people are waiting for the onset of monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a heatwave on June 13. The weather agency has issued a yellow alert after all but one of Delhi’s weather stations recorded maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius yesterday.

The national capital’s base station Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, which is four notches higher than normal. The surging temperature is primarily because the hot and dry westerlies are sweeping across northwest India.

As per IMD data, the Sports Complex automatic weather station near the Akshardham temples was the hottest part of the city as the maximum temperature stood at 46.7 degrees Celsius.

Some other regions with higher than normal temperatures in the city are Najafgarh (46.4 degrees Celsius), Mungeshpur (46.2 degrees Celsius), and Pitampura (45.8 degrees Celsius) and Ridge stations (45.8 degrees Celsius).

According to weather experts, the city might get some relief from the scorching heat on June 15, 16. The agency has predicted thundershowers, gusty winds, cloudy sky and light rainfall in the coming weekend.

Temperatures at Safdarjung Observatory are likely to drop to 38 degrees Celsius by June 18.

The city is expected to welcome monsoon around June 27. According to Vice President (Climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, a clear picture of the coming of monsoon will emerge in a week or so.

In 2021, the weather agency had predicted that the monsoon will arrive in the city about two weeks ahead of the usual date. Nevertheless, Delhi residents could spot rain on July 13, which marked the most delayed rains in 19 years.

Notably, the city has witnessed a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 25 days this summer. This marks the highest number of such days since 2012. According to IMD’s data from 2012, the national capital witnessed a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or above for 30 days. The highest such days were observed in 2010 with 35 days recording maximum temperatures over 42 degrees Celsius.