Delhi weather update: NCR to get rainfall from January 24, check latest IMD forecast

Delhi weather: With a slight shift in weather, on Saturday, Delhi observed a maximum temperature of 23.3 degrees Celsius. The temperature that was recorded was two notches above average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature, however, was recorded at 6.2 degrees Celsius, which is a notch below average.

In addition to this, the weather agency has forecast light to moderate rain for the national capital in the upcoming week. Tomorrow is expected to have mist in Delhi, with low and high temperatures likely to be in the range of 8 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that at 4 p.m., the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was 294. (poor). IMD scientist Dr. Soma Sen Roy stated the cold weather will begin on January 23. By January 24, it is expected to have an impact on nearby planes, and it will last through January 25.

According to IMD's scientist, grey skies, light drizzles, and rain are anticipated in the plains, and heavy rainfall is anticipated in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on the 24th and 25th. According to a forecast, beginning on January 24 evening time, there will likely be more clouds and a chance of light rain and drizzle through January 26.

The region will consequently be clouded over. Although thunderstorms are not expected, drizzling is possible, Roy noted. The IMD scientist added, "If you see the present trend, we've observed a dip in minimum temperatures over North India as compared to yesterday".

According to Roy, no major shift is predicted for the next five days. However, as the week progresses, a slight increase in minimum temperatures and a slight decrease in maximum temperatures due to a rise in cloudiness is expected, " Roy continued.

(With inputs from agencies)