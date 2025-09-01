Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Delhi weather update: Flood alert issued for capital as Yamuna River nears danger mark, authorities advise residents to...

Officials in Delhi have predicted flood like situation due to a sharp rise in the water level of Yamuna which will further go up. he document stated a warning that said that due to the quantity of water being released from the Hathnikund Barrage and the heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 06:00 PM IST

Delhi weather update: Flood alert issued for capital as Yamuna River nears danger mark, authorities advise residents to...
Yamuna River to cross danger mark in Delhi
Delhi Flood Alert: As heavy rains have flooded many parts of North India including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, officials in Delhi have predicted flood like situation due to a sharp rise in the water level of Yamuna which will further go up and most likely surpass the danger mark of 206 metres by Tuesday evening. This surge in the water has been due to a heavy discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage. The level went up to 204.87 meters at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) on Monday at 12 pm.

Yamuna has already crossed the warning mark, which is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. The authorities have already warned residents living in the Yamuna Floodplain even before the river water reached 206 metres, the level at which a warning is issued to the residents. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

According to the flood warning in Delhi, “As the water level at ORB may cross the danger level and is likely to reach 206.50 meters, all officers are hereby advised to keep a vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action at vulnerable points. People residing within the river embankments shall be warned, and arrangements must be made to shift them to safer places.”

Yamuna to cross danger mark in Delhi

The document stated a warning that said that due to the quantity of water being released from the Hathnikund Barrage and the heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area, and so the warning has been given regarding the water level at Delhi Railway Bridge which may surpass 206 metres around 5 to 8 pm on September 2.

According to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Hathnikund barrage discharged 329,313 cusecs of water at 9 am, while the Wazirabad barrage discharged around 38,900 cusecs at the time the flood alert warning was issued.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

