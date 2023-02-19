Search icon
Delhi weather update: City records highest February temperature in 2 years, check IMD forecast for this week

At 31.5 degrees Celsius, Delhi saw maximum temperature seven notches above the season's average and the highest in the month in two years. Here's how much the temperature may rise this week in the national capital as per IMD forecast.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 09:50 PM IST

Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature for February in two years, at 31.5 degrees Celsius, on Sunday. With an 'unusual' rise in temperature this year, the maximum temperature was seven notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature was normal for the season at 11.4 degrees Celsius.

For Monday, IMD has forecast the maximum temperature to rise by 0.5 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees celsius. The temperature will not see any significant rise or drop then in the coming week. Maximum and minimum temperatures predicted are:

 

Maximum temperature forecast for this week:

- Monday, February 20: 32 degrees Celsius

- Tuesday, February 21: 31 degrees Celsius

- Wednesday, February 22: 30 degrees Celsius

- Thursday, February 23: 29 degrees Celsius

- Friday, February 24: 29 degrees Celsius

- Saturday, February 25: 30 degrees Celsius

 

Delhi Minimum temperature forecast for this week (Feb 20-25):

- Monday, February 20: 12 degrees Celsius

- Tuesday, February 21: 13 degrees Celsius

- Wednesday, February 22: 12 degrees Celsius

- Thursday, February 23: 10 degrees Celsius

- Friday, February 24: 10 degrees Celsius

- Saturday, February 25: 10 degrees Celsius

Any kind of rain is unlikely in Delhi with a partly cloudy sky for majority of the week. Shallow fog is predicted for Monday morning.

READ | Heatwave warning in February! IMD makes unusual weather forecast, details inside

 

 

