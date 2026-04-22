Delhi-NCR Weather Update: 3-day heatwave alert issued, temperature may rise to 44°Celsius

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INDIA
A heatwave yellow alert is in effect for Delhi from Tuesday to Friday, as the IMD forecasts a steep temperature spike and persistent hot weather.
Delhi-NCR residents will likely experience heatwave-like conditions for three days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert forecasting a rise in temperatures, with the mercury likely to touch 43–44°C. The heatwave spanning through Friday will see prolonged hot conditions ahead.
According to the IMD forecast, from Wednesday onwards, a more intense spell of heat is expected, with daytime temperatures likely to remain elevated between 42°C and 44°C through Friday, marking the peak of the ongoing hot weather. Due to persistent north-westerly hot winds combined with prolonged exposure to strong sunlight throughout the day, the conditions are becoming increasingly conducive to heatwave formation, said IMD. Residents are advised to prepare for increasingly oppressive weather, with mercury levels expected to peak midweek.
A heatwave alert is issued for Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, predicting that high temperatures will persist in these regions until 24 April. Other states on IMD's yellow alert for heatwave include Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The weather office further forecast hot, humid weather conditions for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.
"Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, ….East Uttar Pradesh…, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Uttar Pradesh" till 24 April. In Odisha and Rajasthan, heatwave conditions are likely over the next three days. IMD forecasted a heatwave for Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar today, and for Vidarbha (Maharashtra) between 24 and 26 April," wrote the MET department
Further, the hot and humid weather in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal from April 22–26 is predicted. Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from April 22–25; Konkan & Goa on April 23–24; coastal Gujarat on April 24–25; and Kerala & Mahe from April 22–24.Warm night conditions are also expected in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi till April 24; in Chhattisgarh till April 25; and in Odisha for the next 3 days.