FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sensex drops 370 points, Nifty below 24500 despite US-Iran ceasefire extension; What investors should note?

Ceasefire for Ranveer Singh- Farhan Akhtar Don 3 fight: Dhurandhar actor agrees to return Rs 10 crore, promises 'stake' in his next

'Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing': Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy, fans react to viral photo

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: 3-day heatwave alert issued, temperature may rise to 44°Celsius

Patna suicide: JEE aspirant found hanging, police recover suicide note; details here

PM Modi remembers victims on Pahalgam terror attack anniversary: ‘India will never bow down’

Donald Trump announces indefinite extension of US-Iran ceasefire on request of Pakistan; calls Iranian leadership ‘fractured’

Puja Banerjee announces her second pregnancy, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna actress shares expecting mother's problems, credits her first born 'solution'

Gold, silver prices today, April 22, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan film recovers from Monday's drop, jumps on Tuesday, races towards Rs 120 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 22, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 22, 2026: Check city-wise rates here

Ceasefire for Ranveer Singh- Farhan Akhtar Don 3 fight: Dhurandhar actor agrees to return Rs 10 crore, promises 'stake' in his next

Ceasefire for Ranveer Singh- Farhan Akhtar Don 3 fight: Dhurandhar actor agrees

'Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing': Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy, fans react to viral photo

Deepika makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy, fans react

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon

MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: 3-day heatwave alert issued, temperature may rise to 44°Celsius

A heatwave yellow alert is in effect for Delhi from Tuesday to Friday, as the IMD forecasts a steep temperature spike and persistent hot weather.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 09:11 AM IST

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: 3-day heatwave alert issued, temperature may rise to 44°Celsius
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi-NCR residents will likely experience heatwave-like conditions for three days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert forecasting a rise in temperatures, with the mercury likely to touch 43–44°C. The heatwave spanning through Friday will see prolonged hot conditions ahead.

IMD predictions for Delhi-NCR

According to the IMD forecast, from Wednesday onwards, a more intense spell of heat is expected, with daytime temperatures likely to remain elevated between 42°C and 44°C through Friday, marking the peak of the ongoing hot weather. Due to persistent north-westerly hot winds combined with prolonged exposure to strong sunlight throughout the day, the conditions are becoming increasingly conducive to heatwave formation, said IMD. Residents are advised to prepare for increasingly oppressive weather, with mercury levels expected to peak midweek.

A heatwave alert is issued for Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, predicting that high temperatures will persist in these regions until 24 April. Other states on IMD's yellow alert for heatwave include Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The weather office further forecast hot, humid weather conditions for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

IMD predictions for other states

"Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, ….East Uttar Pradesh…, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Uttar Pradesh" till 24 April. In Odisha and Rajasthan, heatwave conditions are likely over the next three days. IMD forecasted a heatwave for Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar today, and for Vidarbha (Maharashtra) between 24 and 26 April," wrote the MET department

Further, the hot and humid weather in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal from April 22–26 is predicted. Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from April 22–25; Konkan & Goa on April 23–24; coastal Gujarat on April 24–25; and Kerala & Mahe from April 22–24.Warm night conditions are also expected in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi till April 24; in Chhattisgarh till April 25; and in Odisha for the next 3 days.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 22, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 22, 2026: Check city-wise rates here
Sensex drops 370 points, Nifty below 24500 despite US-Iran ceasefire extension; What investors should note?
Sensex drops 370 points, Nifty below 24500 despite US-Iran ceasefire extension;
Ceasefire for Ranveer Singh- Farhan Akhtar Don 3 fight: Dhurandhar actor agrees to return Rs 10 crore, promises 'stake' in his next
Ceasefire for Ranveer Singh- Farhan Akhtar Don 3 fight: Dhurandhar actor agrees
'Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing': Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy, fans react to viral photo
Deepika makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy, fans react
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: 3-day heatwave alert issued, temperature may rise to 44°Celsius
Delhi Weather Update: 3-day heatwave alert issued, temperature may rise to 44°Ce
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon
MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement