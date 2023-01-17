Delhi weather today: IMD issues yellow alert; check temperature of Noida, Gurugram, UP, Rajasthan

Numerous places in North India saw below-zero temperatures due to the ongoing cold wave. East Rajasthan, North-West Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi all had a 1-3 degree reduction in the minimum temperature. In Rajasthan's Fatehpur, the lowest minimum temperature of -3.7°C was recorded.

Delhi-NCR records temperatures of 5 degrees Celcius in Noida and Ghaziabad and 6 degree Celsius in Gurugram and Faridabad. Dense fog is very likely to be present.

In the meantime, Delhi has issued a yellow alert from the meteorological department. Delhi will see a severe cold wave starting tomorrow and lasting for three days.

Delhi's meteorological department has also issued a yellow alert for the following six days. Tuesday's minimum temperature in Delhi may fall by one degree Celsius, according to senior meteorologist Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather.

The minimum temperature will progressively rise by three to five degrees Celsius from January 19 to 20 due to the new Western Disturbance.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the cold wave conditions over northwest India are probably going to subside starting on January 19. Two subsequent western disturbances are expected to hit northwest India on January 18 and January 20, according to IMD.

Two Western Disturbances are anticipated to reach Northwest India on January 18 and 20, causing a cold wave, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. In many areas of Rajasthan, Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi through the 18th, and then in a few isolated locations in East Rajasthan on the 19th, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions is extremely likely.

There may be a cold wave from January 17 to January 19 in various regions of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In numerous places, the minimum temperature may decrease by another 2 degrees Celsius on the morning of January 17. After that, it will rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius from January 19 to 21.