Delhi-NCR Weather: Heavy rain lashes parts of capital city, IMD predicts 'thunderstorm with rain' today, over 100 flights delayed

Waterlogging was witnessed in Mathura Road following light rain, as well as Bharat Mandapam's Gate no. 7 was waterlogged after precipitation in the early hours of Saturday.

ANI

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 08:37 AM IST | Edited by : Apurwa Amit

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi and National Capital Region on Saturday, bringing disruption in flight services and daily commute. The IMD has issued red alert for the city. Areas including Shastri Bhawan, R.K. Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar witnessed intense showers. Waterlogging was witnessed in Mathura Road following light rain, as well as Bharat Mandapam's Gate no. 7 was waterlogged after precipitation in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Saturday's forecast says, "thunderstorm with rain." The maximum temperature is going to be 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is going to be 25 degrees Celsius.

Over 100 flights delayed

Flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal, even though several flights are experiencing delays, according to a statement from the airport. The data from Flightradar showed that 105 flights were delayed on Saturday morning. The flight tracking website at 7:20 am showed 13 flights to the Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed, while 92 outbound flights were also behind schedule.

The Delhi Airport took to the X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free."

Indigo issued an advisory on X cautioning passengers about traffic congestion in the city. The airline advised passengers to reach the airport well ahead of time and take alternate routes, if possible.

“Due to today’s downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Our teams are working to keep things on track and support your journey,” the IndiGo said.

Spicejet also issued an advisory saying the departures and arrivals at the Delhi airport may get affected due to the heavy downpour.

"Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com," the advisory read.

Orange alert issued for Himachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a fresh warning of continued rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain expected in many parts of the state over the next few days. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for August 11 and 12 in three districts and a Yellow Alert for the remaining districts.

The monsoon season has taken a deadly toll on the state. Since June 20, a total of 202 deaths have been recorded due to monsoon-related incidents. Of these, 108 people lost their lives due to rain, floods, and landslides, while 94 deaths occurred in road accidents, as per the latest official data.

The IMD also reported that rainfall in Himachal Pradesh during August so far is 35 per cent above normal, with districts like Solan, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, and Una recording almost double the average rainfall.

From June 1 to August 8, the state has received 13 per cent more rainfall than the seasonal average. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Shimla district, followed by Mandi, where rainfall is about 65 per cent above normal. Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, and Kangra districts have also recorded 40 per cent more rainfall than usual. Despite the wet conditions, no major flood warnings have been issued yet, as rainfall remains light in many regions at present.

