Delhi weather forecast: Yellow alert for national capital today

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a yellow rain alert for Delhi today. The weather office predicted the city will experience a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius.

IMD said Delhi would witness a generally cloudy sky on Wednesday. The city might receive moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms, it added.

On Tuesday, some parts of the national capital received rainfall providing much-needed relief from the heat. The maximum temperature was 37.7 degrees Celsius.

Areas such as East of Kailash and other areas in south Delhi and Lodhi Road received rainfall. The city's base observatory Safdarjung, however, reported no rains.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was over 29 degrees Celsius.

With inputs from PTI