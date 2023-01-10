Delhi weather forecast: Will it rain in the National Capital tomorrow? IMD prediction on Delhi temperature, fog

Delhi weather forecast for January 11 and January 12: There can be heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh on January 12. (File)

After several days of intense cold waves, Delhi got some respite on Tuesday as the minimum temperature saw a much-needed hike. The city logged a minimum temperature of 6.4 degree Celsius. However, there was fog in the morning. This was the longest spell of cold wave in the National Capital over the past 10 years. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional office has made certain predictions as to the Delhi temperature tomorrow. It has also predicted if it would rain in Delhi tomorrow or not. Here's Delhi's weather forecast for January 11.

According to IMD, the minimum temperature is likely to remain 7 degrees. The maximum temperature may be 20 degrees. Dense fog is expected in the morning. On January 12, the temperature is likely to be between 9 and 20 degree Celsius.

On January 12, there may be light rain or drizzle. The skies will remain cloudy.

RK Jenamani, an IMD scientist, told ToI that easterly wind will continue from Tuesday till Friday, which may improve the cold wave conditions. There may be rain between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Light rains can also hit Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

There can be heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh on January 12.

Over the next two-three days, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura might face dense fog.