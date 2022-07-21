Delhi weather forecast: Will it rain in national capital today?

Delhi weather today: The rains resulted in waterlogging in several areas on Wednesday.

Delhi received heavy rains on Wednesday, which resulted in pleasant weather on Thursday morning. The minimum temperature was 24.5 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below normal.

IMD said the national capital received 56.6 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday.

The rains resulted in waterlogging in several areas.

The weather office has predicted that on Thursday, Delhi would witness a generally cloudy sky. It is expected to rain today. The city will receive moderate rains, IMD said, adding the maximum temperature will be around 35 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days.

With inputs from PTI