Delhi weather forecast: Will it rain in Delhi today?

Delhi weather forecast: The relative humidity in the national capital at 8.30 am was 68 per cent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 09:47 AM IST

IMD has come under criticism for not being able to predict Delhi rains accurately. (File)

Delhi experienced a humid morning on Friday. The minimum temperature was 27.5 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said today. The maximum temperature is expected to be 38.4 degree Celsius. Will it rain in Delhi? IMD has predicted light rains in the national capital.

The relative humidity in the national capital at 8.30 am was 68 per cent.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (71) category around 9 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

IMD has come under criticism for not being able to predict Delhi rains accurately. The Monsoon in Delhi began on a good note with the national capital receiving rainfall on June 30 and July 1. However, it didn't receive rain for the next 10 days. On many days IMD's predictions on rains prove to be inaccurate. 

With inputs from PTI

