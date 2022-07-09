Delhi weather forecast: Will it rain in Delhi on Sunday?

Delhi rains today: Will it rain in Delhi on Sunday? Here's what IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department has released the weather forecast for Sunday. The weather agency has said Delhi will likely witness a temperature between 26 degree Celsius to 33 degree Celsius. Will it rain on Sunday in Delhi? The answer is yes. The agency said the national capital is expected to get moderate rains or thundershowers on Sunday.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 35.1 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature was 30.5 degree Celsius. Three stations - Palam, Jafarpur and Najafgarh - recorded a maximum temperature of 36.7 degree Celsius.

The skies remained partially cloudy. The heat was bearable and the humidity was high. However, the city didn't receive any rains. In adjoining states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, there were rains.

IMD has been predicting rains in Delhi for the last few days. However, the city hasn't received as much rainfall as was expected.

With inputs from PTI