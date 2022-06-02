Search icon
Delhi weather forecast: Maximum temperature likely to cross 40 degree Celsius

On Monday evening, a thunderstorm with speed 100 km per hour hit Delhi, uprooting trees and damaging property.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

Delhi's minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius. (File)

New Delhi: Delhi's maximum temperature today will likely settle at 42 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday. The city will witness cloudy sky and light rains, it added. The weather office said the city will not be hit by a heatwave in the coming days.

Delhi's minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 46 per cent.

With inputs from PTI

