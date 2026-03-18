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Delhi Weather: Capital, Noida, Gurugram receives heavy rainfall, IMD forecast rain spells for these days, full forecast here

Delhi weather today: Delhi received heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening offering respite in today's weather. The IMD has forecasted light rain spells in NCR region from Wednesday to Friday.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 09:09 PM IST

Delhi Weather: Capital, Noida, Gurugram receives heavy rainfall, IMD forecast rain spells for these days, full forecast here
Delhi Weather: Capital, Noida, Gurugram receives heavy rainfall, IMD forecast rain spells
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Delhi weather today: Delhi received heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening offering respite in today's weather which saw a little above normal temperature during the day. In the morning, the minimum temperature stood at 18 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches above the season's normal. Meanwhile, Noida and Gurgaon weather also saw change as they received medium rainfall in the evening. This has affected Delhi NCR weather wherein temperatures are expected to drop.

The weather today in Delhi changed drastically after major thunderstorms, lightening and strong winds occured bringing season's first heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted partly cloudy sky in the afternoon which would turn to more cloudy in the night. IMD has also forcasted rainfall from Wednesday to Friday. 

Delhi rainfall

IMD had predicted rainfall in delhi today but only very light rain or drizzle on Wednesday night. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Thursday and Friday, forecasting many spells of light rain, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds upto 50 kmph.

Noida, Gurugram, Delhi weather

In Noida, IMD has predicted mainly clear sky with temperatures ranging between 16°C and 33°C for March 18. Whereas in Gurgaon, March 18, Wednesday would see a partly cloudy sky with temperatures ranging between 15°C and 29°C.

On March 19, Thursday, the sky in Delhi is expected to remain generally cloudy, with very light to light rain spells, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds during the forenoon and afternoon/evening.

On March 20, Friday, the New Delhi weather would see generally cloudy conditions, with multiple spells of very light to light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds expected during the day. On March 21, Saturday, the Delhi weather is expected to get some more respite with a partly cloudy sky and not much rainfall activity. The IMD has also forcasted that from March 22 to March 24, 2026, the weather in Delhi will see partly cloudy skies, without major rain expected during this period.

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