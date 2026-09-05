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Delhi Waterlogging: Heavy rain floods key areas; what MCD officials say about drainage response

Delhi faces severe waterlogging after heavy rain, with MCD defending its drainage response as key areas, roads and airport routes remain affected.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 03:58 PM IST

Delhi Waterlogging: Heavy rain floods key areas; what MCD officials say about drainage response
Delhi Waterlogging: Heavy rain floods key areas; what MCD officials say about drainage response
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Torrential downpour in Delhi has left several parts of the city waterlogged, raising questions about the drainage system and the preparedness of civic authorities. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) recently addressed waterlogging and improved drainage response.

Delhi waterlogging: MCD officials defend drainage response

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, at an event organised by the MCD, Standing Committee Chairman Satya Sharma said that municipal teams were working on the ground to tackle waterlogging. “Our field workers and municipal staff are working relentlessly on the ground. Whenever a complaint or call is received, we dispatch teams immediately to clear the water and ensure proper drainage," she said. 

MCD Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the situation was better compared with earlier instances of heavy rainfall. He said, “It is less than before... We currently have two specialised high-capacity suction vehicles deployed, each capable of sucking out 10,000 litres of water per minute.”

Meanwhile, Several areas, including Vasant Kunj, Mahipalpur, Mehrauli, Connaught Place, Maulana Azad Road, Akbar Road, Zakhira, Minto Bridge and Pul Prahladpur, were also inundated, causing heavy traffic and slow movement. Delhi’s minimum temperature fell to 24.8°C, while the IMD forecast a significant decline in rainfall activity on Sunday, September 6, followed by partly cloudy skies from September 7. 

Delhi weather update

The IMD issued red alerts for parts of the city, with Delhi Airport saying flight operations were normal. Still, airlines including IndiGo and Air India warned passengers of possible delays due to adverse weather and waterlogged roads. 

Waterlogging near Terminals 2 and 3 and the airport underpass disrupted commuters, while IndiGo and Air India issued advisories warning passengers about delays and slower road conditions.

The flooding triggered criticism from opposition parties and social media users over Delhi’s infrastructure and the government’s development claims. According to the IMD, Palam recorded the highest rainfall at 75.6 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, followed by Lodhi Road at 34.6 mm and Safdarjung at 32.6 mm. The weather office issued a yellow-to-orange alert for Saturday, forecasting light to moderate rain.

Earlier, waterlogging near Terminals 2 and 3 and the airport underpass disrupted commuters, while IndiGo and Air India issued advisories warning passengers about delays and slower road conditions. xAccording to the IMD, Palam recorded the highest rainfall at 75.6 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, followed by Lodhi Road at 34.6 mm and Safdarjung at 32.6 mm. The weather office issued a yellow-to-orange alert for Saturday, forecasting light to moderate rain.

 

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