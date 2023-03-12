Search icon
Delhi water supply to be affected on March 13, 14; check list of affected areas

The authorities have given citizens helpline numbers and encouraged them to stockpile water in case of disruptions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 07:56 PM IST

Due to some maintenance work at Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, the water supply in many South Delhi areas would be affected on March 13 and 14, said Delhi Jal Board on Sunday.

"The water supply in South Delhi main from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant shall remain affected for 12 hours on 13-03-2023 from 10:00 am onwards. The water supply will not be available on 13.03.2023 (evening) and will be available at low pressure in morning of 14.03.2023," said the DJB statement.

List of affected areas:
The statement has listed areas including Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extn., Govindpuri, G B Pant polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarak Pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, G K North, Malviya Nagar, Deer Park, Gitanjali Encalve, Sri Niwaspuri, G K South, Chhatarpur, part of NDMC and their adjoining areas where the water supply will be affected.

