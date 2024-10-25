Water supply will either be unavailable or will be available at low pressure in several areas of the national capital

The water supply in parts of Delhi will be affected for 12 hours today (October 25) due to maintenance work, as per Delhi Jal Board (DJB) reports. The board clarified that the connecting of a recently constructed 800 mm diameter loop line at Naraina Main, close to Rajouri Garden Metro Station Pillar No. 415, is the reason for the stoppage. As a result, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on October 25, the water supply in a number of locations throughout the national capital will either be nonexistent or available at low pressure.

“Due to interconnection work of a newly laid loop line in 800 mm dia Naraina Main near Rajouri Garden Metro Station Pillar No. 415, the water supply in the following areas shall not be available or available at low pressure on October 25 for 12 hours from 10 am to 10 pm,” the statement cited by the Jal Board as reported by PTI.