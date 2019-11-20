Delhi water sample row: Kejriwal's nominee for joint water testing rejected by Paswan

Amidst row between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan over Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) study which revealed that Delhi's water quality is the lowest, Delhi's nominee for the joint water quality testing exercise has been rejected by Paswan.

Kejriwal had nominated Dinesh Mohaniya, Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and Shalabh Kumar, a member of DJB, for the joint water quality testing exercise between Central government and Delhi government.

On Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal had rejected the BIS study, saying that the city's water supply should not be judged based on an analysis of 11 samples.

He also challenged Paswan to conduct another test on water samples collected from five places randomly in every MCD ward accompanied by a Delhi Jal Board team.

However, Ram Vilas Paswan said that Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board being a 'political person' will not be able to conduct the testing. In his place, he might nominate a 'non-political person.'

Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted, "The CM Delhi has nominated two persons including Vice Chairman, DJB as members of the joint team for the collection of water samples from Delhi. I have written to him that since Vice Chairman is a political person, he may nominate a non-political person in his place."

The CM delhi has nominated two persons including Vice Chairman, DJB as members of the joint team for collection of water samples from Delhi. I have written to him that since Vice Chairman is a political person, he may nominate a non political person in his place. @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/bgLRZ9xYWz — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) November 20, 2019

Earlier Kejriwal posted a video of a person who said that no water sample was taken from his location, even though the BIS study reveals that it was one of the locations from where water sample was collected. Kejriwal tweeted, "Sir, you say that you took a sample of water from them and that sample failed, while they say that you did not take any sample from them. They also say that they are satisfied with water. Being a Union Minister you lied."

On November 16, BIS study revealed that Mumbai ranks the highest in the quality of water among capital cities in states where samples of tap water were tested while Delhi ranked bottom where all 11 samples failed the BIS test.

The Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan, on Saturday said, "Mumbai tops the ranking released by the Bureau of Indian Standards for quality of tap water. Delhi at the bottom, with 11 out of 11 samples failing on 19 parameters."