Delhi wakes up to chilly morning; air quality dips to 'hazardous' category

After witnessing the coldest day in 119 years on Monday, the temperature in Delhi-NCR is expected to get better in the coming days. According to Skymet, at 8 am the temperature was recorded 8-degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature for Thursday is 8-degree Celsius and the maximum is expected to be 19-degree Celcius. National capital observed a foggy morning today. 21 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region as reported by ANI.

Air quality also took a hit in Delhi-NCR. As temperatures keep dipping in the national capital, the overall air quality is recorded in the 'hazardous' category.

According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) 418 air quality in Anand Vihar was recorded in the 'severe' category in. In the RK Puram area at 426 in the air quality slips into the 'severe' category and with AQI 457 the air quality was recorded in the 'severe' category in Rohini.

With AQI at 421, the air quality in Noida Sector 116 was recorded in 'severe' category and at 429 AQI, air quality falls into the 'severe' category in Noida Sector 1 as per UPPCB.

Last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted hailstorms over the region on January 2. "Light rain is likely over Delhi-NCR during January 1 and January 3 night. Hailstorm is also expected on January 2 over the Delhi-NCR region," the weather agency had said.

IMD forecast also indicated that change in wind direction from Northwesterly to easterly has started and reduction in cold days and the cold wave started from December 29. A significant increase in wind speed is expected over Delhi NCR from December 31 evening under the influence of approaching western disturbance and easterly winds in the lower level. Severe cold day (SCD) or cold day is prevailing over Delhi NCR since December 14.

Delhi saw the lowest temperature of the season in six years at 1.4 degrees on Saturday.