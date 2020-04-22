Delhi violence: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain booked under UAPA

File Photo

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain who was earlier arrested under in a case related to February communal violence in northeast Delhi has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Hussain was arrested earlier in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the communal violence in northeast Delhi which claimed over 50 lives.

Delhi police has also arrested former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan and activist Khalid Saifi in the case, advocate Akram Khan, who is representing other accused in the matter, said.

Two Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university students - Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar - have also been booked under the UAPA for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi in February.

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has also been named iun the FIR.

The FIR in the case has claimed that the communal violence was a "premeditated conspiracy" which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and two others.

Zargar is the media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee, the organisers of the protest at the university, and Haider is a member of the committee. Haider (35) is a PhD student and the president of RJD youth wing's Delhi unit, while Zargar is an MPhil student of the university.

The students have also been booked for the offences of sedition, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and rioting, PTI reported.

The FIR alleged that Khalid had allegedly given provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to the citizens to come out on streets and block the roads during the visit of US President Donald Trump.

Firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles and stones were collected at numerous homes as part of the conspiracy, the FIR claimed.

Over 50 people were killed while hundreds of homes and shops were destroyed in the violence in Northeast Delhi in February.