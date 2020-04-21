Delhi violence: Police books Umar Khalid, 2 Jamia students under UAPA

Delhi Police has booked two Jamia Millia Islamia students and former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a lawyer said on Tuesday.

Two Jamia students - Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar - were arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in February and are in judicial custody.

Zargar is the media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee, the organisers of the protest at the university, and Haider is a member of the committee. Haider (35) is a PhD student and the president of RJD youth wing's Delhi unit, while Zargar is an MPhil student of the university.

Advocate Akram Khan who is representing Haider in the case said the police has also booked Umar Khalid under the UAPA in the case.

The FIR in the case has claimed that the communal violence was a "premeditated conspiracy" which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and two others.

The students have also been booked for the offences of sedition, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and rioting, PTI reported.

The FIR alleged that Khalid had allegedly given provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to the citizens to come out on streets and block the roads during the visit of US President Donald Trump.

Firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles and stones were collected at numerous homes as part of the conspiracy, the FIR claimed.

Over 50 people, mostly Muslims, were killed while hundreds of homes and shops were destroyed in the violence in Northeast Delhi in February.