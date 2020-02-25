Headlines

India

Delhi violence: LT Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Police Commissioner pay tribute to slain police constable Rattan Lal

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was also present at the ceremony.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2020, 05:43 PM IST

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday paid their tributes at the wreath-laying ceremony of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal who lost his life during clashes in North East Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was also present at the ceremony.

"Head Constable Rattan Lal has made a sacrifice for the nation. We are proud of his sacrifice. We stand with his family," Patnaik said.

Lal died in the violence that erupted during clashes between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters in Delhi's Gokulpuri on Saturday.

Head Constable Ratan Lal went in to bring in the situation under control but sustained grave injuries due to being hit by stones. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not survive the ordeal and passed away.

Clashes broke out in Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Chand Bagh with protestors torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other. The clashes were reported to be between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters.

Incidents of violence and arson were also reported from the areas of Maujpur, Kardam Puri, Gokulpuri, and Dayalpur. The tyre market at Kapur Petrol Pump in Gokulpuri was set on fire at around 9 pm on Saturday. The rioters also set fire to a petrol pump in the Bhajan Pura area. 

The clashes coincide with the visit of US President Donald Trump, who is in Delhi and will spend most part of Tuesday in the national capital. Security forces are believed to be on guard to prevent any such incidents in Delhi.

Police and RAF are holding flag-march in the Khajuri Khaas area where violence and arson were reported yesterday. Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday attended a high-level meeting that was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after violence erupted in the North-East district of Delhi over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

 "Everyone wants the violence to be stopped. The home minister had called a meeting today, it was a positive one. It was decided that all the political parties will ensure that peace returns to our city," Kejriwal told media after the meeting.

When asked if he'll ask for the army to be called, the minister said that the Centre has promised that an adequate number of police personnel will be given. "If it is needed then I hope...But right now the action is being taken by police...We've been assured that adequate number of police personnel will be deployed as required," he added.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had expressed concern on the violence and called for sealing of borders to prevent further escalation.

As of now(5:17 PM), the death toll has risen to nine after four more people were brought dead on Monday. Yesterday (Saturday) five people lost their lives in the ongoing violence.

