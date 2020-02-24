Four including cop killed in violence in North-East Delhi, at least 76 injured

Over 20 people have been injured during the violence and are being treated at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. They are admitted in the casualty ward with serious injuries.

After a Delhi police constable was killed in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in North-East Delhi, three more civilians were reported to have lost their lives. All three died due to gunshot, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed.

According to reports, ten policemen have been seriously injured. DCP Shahdara, Amit Sharma, was also injured in the stone-pelting and admitted to Max Hospital in Patparganj. He is said to have developed a clot in the brain. His car was set on fire near Chand Bagh Bazaar.

Incidents of violence and arson were reported in the areas of the North-East district, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardam Puri, Chand Bagh, Gokulpuri, and Dayalpur. The tyre market at Kapur Petrol Pump in Gokulpuri was set on fire at around 9 pm. The rioters also set fire to a petrol pump in the Bhajan Pura area.

According to the fire brigade, a car was set on fire near the petrol pump after which some part of the petrol pump was also engulfed in the flames. The fire brigades present at the spot were also vandalised.

The clashes coincide with the visit of US President Donald Trump, who is in Delhi and will spend most part of Tuesday in the national capital. Security forces are believed to be on guard to prevent any such incidents in Delhi.

Delhi Police has warned that strict action will be taken against miscreants and anti-social elements.

Eight companies of the CRPF have been deployed in violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi, including Maujpur and Jaffrabad, following violent anti-CAA protests.

CBSE exam schedules have been readjusted for the disturbance. CBSE PRO Rama Sharma said, "It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centers in the western part of Delhi. There are no centers in the north-east part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow."

Clashes broke out in Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Chand Bagh with protestors torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other. The clashes were reported to be between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy held a meeting at the MHA over the violent incidents at North-East Delhi. Reddy has said that additional forces have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.

Speaking to the media, Reddy said that the violence was orchestrated with an "eye on US President's visit to India."

The Centre has directed Delhi Police to conduct a comprehensive probe in the matter.