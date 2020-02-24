Delhi violence: 3 civilians, cop killed in clashes over CAA; CRPF deployed

After the death of a Delhi police constable in the violence that erupted during clashes over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi's Maujpur, three more civilians were also reported to have lost their lives in Bhajanpura area in similar confrontations.

As of 11:30 PM on Monday, a total of four people, including a police head constable have lost their lives during the clashes on Monday. 10 policemen were injured.

Security forces have been deployed in Khajuri Khas area after incidents of violence in the areas of North East District. Eight companies of the CRPF have been deployed in violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi, including Maujpur and Jaffrabad, following violent anti-CAA protests.

CBSE exam schedules have been readjusted for the disturbance. CBSE PRO Rama Sharma said, "It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centers in the western part of Delhi. There are no centers in the north-east part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow."

Clashes broke out in Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Chand Bagh with protestors torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other. The clashes were reported to be between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters.

As of now, more than 20 people injured have been injured during the violent protests at Jaffrabad and are being treated at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. They are admitted in the casualty ward with serious injuries.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy held a meeting at the MHA over the violent incidents at North-East Delhi. Reddy has said that additional forces have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.

Speaking to the media, Reddy said that the violence was orchestrated with an "eye on US President's visit to India."

The constable who died in Maujpur has been identified as Rattan Lal. Lal went in to bring in the situation under control but sustained grave injuries due to being hit by stones. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not survive the ordeal and passed away.

He was a native of Sikar, Rajasthan and joined Delhi Police as Constable in 1998. He was posted in the office of ACP/Gokalpuri.

Notably, Maujpur had witnessed massive stone-pelting on February 23 too. The situation turned violent on Sunday after BJP leader Kapil Mishra arrived at Maujpur Chowk.