Delhi vet student turns saviour for stray dogs amid lockdown

As a countrywide lockdown has been imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, some people are stepping forward to help those in need.

A Delhi-based woman has displayed her good samaritan spirit by feeding stray dogs at night, at the time when these speechless creatures are left with no source of food.

A veterinarian student named Vibha Tomar has stepped up in the time of adversity by helping the canines on the streets.

"I love animals since my childhood as I am a veterinary student. So it is my responsibility to help them," said Tomar as quoted by ANI.

Unequivocally, people are facing many problems during the lockdown but the condition of many stray animals, who survive on bits provided by restaurants and other people, is grim during this period.

"Since coronavirus started spreading, people started staying at their homes but the animals are still suffering the most. Earlier, people used to come and give them something to eat... but now they (stray animals) are having a very hard time. So, I decided to give them food and I am doing my bit," said Tomar.

According to the Health Ministry, 4789 cases have been recorded in the country with 124 deaths on Tuesday. Out of these, Maharashtra has recorded 868 cases and 48 deaths, as per the Health Ministry data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country last month in a bid to deal with the spread of coronavirus.

(Inputs from ANI)