Delhi: Vehicle involved in Red Fort blast identified, it was a...

Around 10 people have been killed in the incident, and several are injured.

Delhi blast: A high-intensity explosion took place in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening. Several other vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage in the explosion. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at around 7 pm. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

Ten people have been killed in the incident, and several are injured. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said, "Today at about 6.52 pm, an explosion occurred in a slow moving vehicle coming towards red light, passengers were there, with that other vehicles got affected." The nature of the blast is not known yet. Visuals showed a van with its doors blown off, a completely mangled car, another with a smashed windscreen and an injured man on the ground.

What Eyewitnesses said on Red Fort blast

Eyewitnesses said several vehicles were destroyed and glass panes of shops and even those at the nearby metro station were shattered. "I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn’t make out what it was, it was that loud,” said another resident.

A shopkeeper said the tremors were powerful enough to shake entire buildings. “I had come here to buy something when I heard a huge blast. The whole shop trembled,” he said. “Several people were injured, and many were being taken away from the spot soon after.”

Recovery of ammonium nitrate in Faridabad

The blast came hours after the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition from a Kashmiri doctor's rented accommodation in nearby Faridabad.