FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Israel Election Result: Arab Parties Signal Readiness To Join Opposition To Oust Netanyahu

Israel Election Result: Arab Parties Signal Readiness To Join Opposition To Oust Netanyahu

Cyclone Arnab: 3 Dead In Andhra, Houses Collapse, Crops Damaged In Aftermath Of 'Severe' Storm

Cyclone Arnab: 3 Dead In Andhra, Houses Collapse, Crops Damaged In Aftermath Of 'Severe' Storm

Super Intelligence Should Predict Borrowers’ Financial Future, Not Just Assess Their Past: U.S.–India Super Intelligence Leadership Dialogue

Super Intelligence Should Predict Borrowers’ Financial Future, Not Just Assess T

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Delhi Vehicle Entry Ban From November 1: Who will be affected? which vehicles are exempt?

Delhi will restrict non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside the Capital from November 1 to January 31, 2027. Check affected vehicles, exemptions and enforcement rules.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 29, 2026, 01:15 PM IST

Delhi Vehicle Entry Ban From November 1: Who will be affected? which vehicles are exempt?
Delhi Vehicle Entry Ban From November 1: Who will be affected? Which vehicles are exempt? (filephoto)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi will restrict the entry of vehicles registered outside the National Capital that do not meet BS-VI emission standards from November 1, as authorities step up efforts to tackle winter pollution. The restrictions will remain in force until January 31, 2027, potentially affecting commuters travelling from neighbouring cities.

According to estimates cited in an NDTV report, more than 10 lakh vehicles across Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, do not meet BS-VI emission standards.

Here is everything you need to know about the restrictions, exemptions and enforcement measures.

What is the Delhi vehicle entry ban?

Under the proposed restrictions, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not comply with BS-VI emission standards will be prohibited from entering the Capital between November 1, 2026, and January 31, 2027.

The measure aims to reduce vehicular emissions during winter, when air quality across Delhi-NCR typically deteriorates.

What are BS-VI emission standards?

Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) is India's vehicle emission standard designed to limit harmful pollutants. BS-VI-compliant vehicles have advanced emission-control systems compared with vehicles meeting older BS-III and BS-IV standards.

Which vehicles will be affected?

The restrictions will target non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi, potentially affecting commuters using older petrol and diesel vehicles.

According to estimates cited in the NDTV report:

- Gurugram and Faridabad: Nearly two lakh vehicles do not meet BS-VI norms, around 70% of which belong to the BS-III and BS-IV categories.
- Noida and Greater Noida: More than four lakh vehicles fall below BS-VI standards.
- Ghaziabad: Around four lakh vehicles do not meet the prescribed emission standards.

However, exemptions mean not every vehicle included in these estimates will necessarily be affected.

Which vehicles are exempt?

According to the report, exemptions cover CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders and certain vehicles engaged in essential services. Vehicles registered outside Delhi that comply with BS-VI standards will also be permitted to enter the Capital.

Vehicles registered within Delhi will not be covered by this particular restriction, although other applicable pollution-control and vehicle-age rules will continue to apply.

Meanwhile, the authorities plan to strengthen checks at Delhi's entry points using technology and physical inspections. Artificial Intelligence-powered Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will scan registration plates to help identify potentially non-compliant vehicles for verification and enforcement.

People travelling to Delhi from Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad should check their vehicle's emission category and registration details before travelling. Those with non-BS-VI vehicles should verify whether an exemption applies and consult official notifications for the latest requirements.

(With inputs from IANS)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Super Intelligence Should Predict Borrowers’ Financial Future, Not Just Assess Their Past: U.S.–India Super Intelligence Leadership Dialogue
Super Intelligence Should Predict Borrowers’ Financial Future, Not Just Assess T
From Creative Enterprise to Capital Markets: Mohit’s Vision for Expression 360
From Creative Enterprise to Capital Markets: Mohit’s Vision for Expression 360
Sandesara Family's Sterling Oil Acquires Eni's Stake in Nigeria's Renaissance Joint Venture
Sandesara Family's Sterling Oil Acquires Eni's Stake in Nigeria's Renaissance Jo
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure Multiple US FDA Registration for 200+ Surgical and Hygiene Products; US Exports to Begin in December
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited Becomes Asia’s First Company to Secure Multiple U
Can govt deny jobs to those who demand 'regime change'? UP CM Yogi Adityanath tightens rules
Can govt deny jobs to those who demand 'regime change'? UP CM tightens rules
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement