Delhi will restrict non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside the Capital from November 1 to January 31, 2027. Check affected vehicles, exemptions and enforcement rules.

Delhi Vehicle Entry Ban From November 1: Who will be affected? Which vehicles are exempt? (filephoto)

Delhi will restrict the entry of vehicles registered outside the National Capital that do not meet BS-VI emission standards from November 1, as authorities step up efforts to tackle winter pollution. The restrictions will remain in force until January 31, 2027, potentially affecting commuters travelling from neighbouring cities.

According to estimates cited in an NDTV report, more than 10 lakh vehicles across Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, do not meet BS-VI emission standards.

Here is everything you need to know about the restrictions, exemptions and enforcement measures.

What is the Delhi vehicle entry ban?

Under the proposed restrictions, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not comply with BS-VI emission standards will be prohibited from entering the Capital between November 1, 2026, and January 31, 2027.

The measure aims to reduce vehicular emissions during winter, when air quality across Delhi-NCR typically deteriorates.

What are BS-VI emission standards?

Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) is India's vehicle emission standard designed to limit harmful pollutants. BS-VI-compliant vehicles have advanced emission-control systems compared with vehicles meeting older BS-III and BS-IV standards.

Which vehicles will be affected?

The restrictions will target non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi, potentially affecting commuters using older petrol and diesel vehicles.

According to estimates cited in the NDTV report:

- Gurugram and Faridabad: Nearly two lakh vehicles do not meet BS-VI norms, around 70% of which belong to the BS-III and BS-IV categories.

- Noida and Greater Noida: More than four lakh vehicles fall below BS-VI standards.

- Ghaziabad: Around four lakh vehicles do not meet the prescribed emission standards.

However, exemptions mean not every vehicle included in these estimates will necessarily be affected.

Which vehicles are exempt?

According to the report, exemptions cover CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders and certain vehicles engaged in essential services. Vehicles registered outside Delhi that comply with BS-VI standards will also be permitted to enter the Capital.

Vehicles registered within Delhi will not be covered by this particular restriction, although other applicable pollution-control and vehicle-age rules will continue to apply.

Meanwhile, the authorities plan to strengthen checks at Delhi's entry points using technology and physical inspections. Artificial Intelligence-powered Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will scan registration plates to help identify potentially non-compliant vehicles for verification and enforcement.

People travelling to Delhi from Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad should check their vehicle's emission category and registration details before travelling. Those with non-BS-VI vehicles should verify whether an exemption applies and consult official notifications for the latest requirements.

(With inputs from IANS)