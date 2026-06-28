Delhi-Varanasi Bullet Train: Jewar-Lucknow journey to take just 1 hour 40 minutes; check route, stations, key details

The proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train project, will pass through key industrial areas of Uttar Pradesh including Jewar, near Noida and Lucknow, and will significantly reduce travel time between Jewar and Lucknow.

The proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train project will reduce travel time between Jewar and Lucknow.

Delhi-Jewar-Lucknow-Varanasi bullet train project: The proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train project, will pass through key industrial areas of Uttar Pradesh including Jewar, near Noida and Lucknow, and will significantly reduce travel time between Jewar and Lucknow.

The high-speed rail project is part of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement in the Union Budget 2026-27. Currently, the construction of the country’s first high-speed rail corridor, i.e., the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train network, is currently underway.