Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actor became a superstar after debut, quit acting after stardom faded, lost his life while trying to control..

This superstar worked in over 300 films, made lead actors insecure with his stardom, once slapped Rajesh Khanna due to..

Delhi-Vadodara in 9 Hours? NHAI to open 245-km stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by...

Viral video: This professor 'allows' his students to sleep during lecture, internet calls him 'Pookie', WATCH

Director's 'most rejected film' was also turned down by Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta, but became superhit; it starred...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This actor became a superstar after debut, quit acting after stardom faded, lost his life while trying to control..

This actor became a superstar after debut, quit acting after stardom faded, lost his life while trying to control..

This superstar worked in over 300 films, made lead actors insecure with his stardom, once slapped Rajesh Khanna due to..

This superstar worked in over 300 films, made lead actors insecure with his stardom, once slapped Rajesh Khanna due to..

Delhi-Vadodara in 9 Hours? NHAI to open 245-km stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by...

Delhi-Vadodara in 9 Hours? NHAI to open 245-km stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by...

Five haunted hill stations in India 

Five haunted hill stations in India 

7 countries with no rivers

7 countries with no rivers

8 stunning images of galaxies closest to Milky Way

8 stunning images of galaxies closest to Milky Way

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल �डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

This actor became a superstar after debut, quit acting after stardom faded, lost his life while trying to control..

This actor became a superstar after debut, quit acting after stardom faded, lost his life while trying to control..

This superstar worked in over 300 films, made lead actors insecure with his stardom, once slapped Rajesh Khanna due to..

This superstar worked in over 300 films, made lead actors insecure with his stardom, once slapped Rajesh Khanna due to..

Meet Raj Kapoor's actress who made superhit debut, was linked with Mithun Chakraborty, quit acting after marriage, now..

Meet Raj Kapoor's actress who made superhit debut, was linked with Mithun Chakraborty, quit acting after marriage, now..

HomeIndia

India

Delhi-Vadodara in 9 Hours? NHAI to open 245-km stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by...

According to the NHAI, 80% of the work on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been completed.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

Delhi-Vadodara in 9 Hours? NHAI to open 245-km stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The road journey time between Delhi and Vadodara will now take just 9 hours. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will open an 845-km stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway to the public by October, providing respite to commuters heading from Delhi to Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The section is being built as part of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, which will be the longest expressway in the country when it is finished, measuring 1,386 km. There are nine distinct phases to the construction process.

80% percent of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's construction has been finished, according to the NHAI. The remaining 845 km of the Delhi to Vadodara route will be finished by the end of next month.

The Vadodara stretch is not the first portion to be opened to the public. There are also two active sections: a 244 km stretch in Madhya Pradesh and a 202 km segment between Sohna and Dausa. The 1,386 km corridor is expected to be completed this year (2024).

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will travel through Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to connect Sohna, Haryana, with Maharashtra. Jaipur, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Kota, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Surat, and the surrounding cities will all have better connections as a result.

The project will cut the amount of time it takes to travel by car from India's capital to its financial hub by 50%, to about 12 hours, once it is fully operational for traffic. Currently, the cross-country journey takes up to 24 hours. The project passes across three different states: 373 km in Rajasthan, 244 km in Madhya Pradesh, and 79 km in Haryana.

Currently, it takes almost 1,300 kilometres to travel by car from Delhi to Vadodara. Once the expressway is built, this distance will drop to 900 kilometres. The 1,100-mile distance takes more than 14 hours to travel by train. The estimated travel time by car would be reduced to nine hours once the motorway is made available to the general public.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

The Buckingham Murders review: Kareena Kapoor's tour de force, Hansal Mehta's mastery combine for a brave thriller

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress releases 4th list with 5 candidates; check names here

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress releases 4th list with 5 candidates; check names here

Who was Illia 'Golem' Yefimchyk? 'world's most monstrous bodybuilder' who died after suffering heart attack

Who was Illia 'Golem' Yefimchyk? 'world's most monstrous bodybuilder' who died after suffering heart attack

Meet Nida Anjum Chelat, first Indian woman to complete FEI Endurance World Championship

Meet Nida Anjum Chelat, first Indian woman to complete FEI Endurance World Championship

Cardi B welcomes third child with estranged husband Offset, shares happy family photos: 'Prettiest little thing'

Cardi B welcomes third child with estranged husband Offset, shares happy family photos: 'Prettiest little thing'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

7 most common things people have left behind in hotel rooms

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement