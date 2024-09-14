Delhi-Vadodara in 9 Hours? NHAI to open 245-km stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by...

According to the NHAI, 80% of the work on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been completed.

The road journey time between Delhi and Vadodara will now take just 9 hours. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will open an 845-km stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway to the public by October, providing respite to commuters heading from Delhi to Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The section is being built as part of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, which will be the longest expressway in the country when it is finished, measuring 1,386 km. There are nine distinct phases to the construction process.

80% percent of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's construction has been finished, according to the NHAI. The remaining 845 km of the Delhi to Vadodara route will be finished by the end of next month.

The Vadodara stretch is not the first portion to be opened to the public. There are also two active sections: a 244 km stretch in Madhya Pradesh and a 202 km segment between Sohna and Dausa. The 1,386 km corridor is expected to be completed this year (2024).

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will travel through Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to connect Sohna, Haryana, with Maharashtra. Jaipur, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Kota, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Surat, and the surrounding cities will all have better connections as a result.

The project will cut the amount of time it takes to travel by car from India's capital to its financial hub by 50%, to about 12 hours, once it is fully operational for traffic. Currently, the cross-country journey takes up to 24 hours. The project passes across three different states: 373 km in Rajasthan, 244 km in Madhya Pradesh, and 79 km in Haryana.

Currently, it takes almost 1,300 kilometres to travel by car from Delhi to Vadodara. Once the expressway is built, this distance will drop to 900 kilometres. The 1,100-mile distance takes more than 14 hours to travel by train. The estimated travel time by car would be reduced to nine hours once the motorway is made available to the general public.