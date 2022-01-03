Delhi and THESE states to receive rainfall from January 5-9, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (January 2) said in its weekly forecast that Delhi-NCR would eceive rainfall from January 5 to 9. According to IMD, the sky will remain cloudy with the possibility of light rain on January 5, 6 and 7, whereas Delhi-NCR wpuld receive thundershowers on January 8 and 9.

The IMD said that a fresh active Western Disturbance and its associated induced cyclonic circulation would affect northwest Indian region from January 3 and these regions would receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall during January 3 to 7. Isolated heavy rainfall may take place over Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and 5 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during January 5 to 7 and light isolated rainfall is also likely over west Madhya Pradesh on January 5," it added.

During a severe cold wave, the minimum temperature falls to 2 degrees Celsius. The IMD said that the maximum temperature will hover around 19-20 degrees Celsius and minimum is expected to fall down to 8 degrees.