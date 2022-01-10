Delhi tightens COVID-19 curbs: Restaurants, bars shut, new rule for weekly markets

Delhi COVID-19 Latest Update: After a review DDMA meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, a number of significant steps have been taken to curb the current spread of the pandemic in Delhi. The COVID-19 protocol in the city will be tightened. Restaurants and bars have been ordered to shut down. Only take-away is permitted from eateries and not physical sit-in or other kind of eating in is allowed.

Furthermore, new rule has been issued with respect to weekly markets in the national capital. Weekly markets will be allowed to open only one day in one zone. Stricter adherence to mask and social distancing protocol in markets and public places has been ordered. The Health Department has been advised to make arrangements augment hospitals with extra manpower.

Meanwhile on Monday, Delhi recorded 19,166 fresh COVID-19 cases marking a slight reduction from the 22,751 cases reported yesterday. With this, the positivity rate has climbed to 25 per cent. The national capital also reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the latest Delhi State health bulletin, 44028 patients are COVID-19 positive patients in Home isolation. In the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in the city was 76,670.