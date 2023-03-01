Delhi, UP, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram witness weather changes; IMD predicts rainfall today

Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in parts of Delhi and NCR during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday morning.

Delhi-NCR witnesses sudden weather change pic.twitter.com/0N39xsFMaO — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North-West Delhi, South-West Delhi (Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh), NCR (Bahadurgarh) Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar (Haryana) and in the adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi, NCR ( Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram) Karnal, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha (UP) during next 2 hours," the Met Office said in a statement.

01/03/2023: 06:20 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) March 1, 2023

Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) March 1, 2023

Across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from February 28 to March 2, as well as over West and East Rajasthan on February 28 and March 1, light isolated to scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also expected.

On March 1, the Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh are extremely likely to get isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall. A thunderstorm with isolated lightning and hail is extremely possible over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 1.

For the next five days, there is a chance of light, isolated or scattered rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi for the month of February of this year was 27.7 degrees Celsius, according to information released by the IMD earlier on Tuesday.

The Safdarjung observatory, the main meteorological station for the national capital, recorded a high of 32.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to information provided by officials. That was seven notches higher than average.

(with inputs from ANI)