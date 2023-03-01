Search icon
Delhi, UP, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram witness weather changes; IMD predicts rainfall today

Delhi's February average high temperature has been estimated at 27.7 degrees Celsius, which ranks third highest in the past 63 years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in parts of Delhi and NCR during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday morning. 

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North-West Delhi, South-West Delhi (Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh), NCR (Bahadurgarh) Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar (Haryana) and in the adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi, NCR ( Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram) Karnal, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha (UP) during next 2 hours," the Met Office said in a statement.

Across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from February 28 to March 2, as well as over West and East Rajasthan on February 28 and March 1, light isolated to scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also expected.

On March 1, the Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh are extremely likely to get isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall. A thunderstorm with isolated lightning and hail is extremely possible over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 1. 

For the next five days, there is a chance of light, isolated or scattered rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi for the month of February of this year was 27.7 degrees Celsius, according to information released by the IMD earlier on Tuesday. 

The Safdarjung observatory, the main meteorological station for the national capital, recorded a high of 32.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to information provided by officials. That was seven notches higher than average. 

(with inputs from ANI)

