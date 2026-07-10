Monsoon Mayhem: 7 killed, IMD issues 'Orange' alert for Delhi, UP, heavy rain expected

The IMD has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several states on Friday, with Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi among the regions expected to receive more showers.

Heavy monsoon showers are set to continue across large parts of northern, eastern and central India on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather agency has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states, while Uttarakhand is expected to receive extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

The latest forecast comes a day after the southwest monsoon covered the entire country on July 9, just one day later than its normal date of July 8.

Uttarakhand, UP And Delhi On Alert

According to the IMD, Uttarakhand is likely to witness the most intense rainfall during the current spell. Heavy to very heavy rain has also been predicted over Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh are also expected to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Friday. Heavy showers are also likely over Bihar, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Thunderstorms with winds of 40-50 kmph are expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Rain Leaves Trail Of Destruction Across India

The ongoing spell of rain has caused widespread disruption across the country, with reports of flooding, traffic jams, landslides, uprooted trees and deaths emerging from several states.

In Delhi, at least four people lost their lives on Thursday due to rain-related incidents. Among them was a seven-year-old child who allegedly drowned in a waterlogged vacant plot in Sanjay Colony in the Samaypur Badli area.

In neighbouring Ghaziabad, the body of a three-year-old child was found face down in rainwater collected in Sarvodaya Nagar. Officials suspect the child accidentally slipped into the water and drowned. A 24-year-old man also died after being electrocuted while crossing a park near his workplace.

Schools Shut In Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad district administration has ordered all schools to remain closed on Friday because of the heavy rain and the weather forecast. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for the district, warning of more rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Trees Uprooted, Traffic Hit In Delhi

Heavy overnight rain uprooted at least five trees across different parts of Delhi, disrupting traffic and damaging a parked car in Ranjeet Nagar. According to the Delhi Fire Service, two trees fell on Raja Dhir Singh Marg in East of Kailash, including one near the ISKCON Temple and another near the National Heart Institute.

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the capital, slowing traffic and affecting daily life.

Landslides And Floods Hit Several States

Kerala also continued to face the impact of heavy rain. In Wayanad, the death toll from the July 7 landslide rose to six after rescue teams recovered three more bodies on Thursday. In Maharashtra, rescue operations remained underway in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune after a huge mound of rain-soaked garbage collapsed onto a building at a waste-to-energy plant.

Uttarakhand remained one of the worst-hit states, with more than 185 roads blocked due to landslides and continuous rain. The downpour also disrupted the Char Dham Yatra in several areas. In Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, flash floods submerged a 100-foot iron bridge, cutting off access to several villages.

Meanwhile, in Mizoram, more than 300 passengers travelling towards Siaha and Lawngtlai were stranded after two major landslides blocked National Highway 54 near Bualte village.

Why Is It Raining So Much?

The IMD said the ongoing wet spell is being caused by a strong low-pressure system over southwest Uttar Pradesh and nearby regions, along with an active monsoon trough stretching across northern India. Although the system is expected to weaken gradually over the next 24 hours, it will continue to bring widespread rainfall across north, east and parts of central India.

Monsoon Activity To Continue

The weather department said widespread rain is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, the northeastern states, and parts of West Bengal and Sikkim over the next few days. Delhi and nearby areas are also expected to receive intermittent showers through the weekend, keeping monsoon activity active across northwest India.