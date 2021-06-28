Headlines

HomeIndia

India

Delhi Unlock: Gyms to reopen from today, banquet halls allowed to host marriages

Gyms and banquet halls were closed on April 19 when Delhi was facing the brutal second wave of COVID-19.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 28, 2021, 07:02 AM IST

Delhi, which is under phase wise unlock since last four weeks, will witness more crowds in public places from today as gymnasiums, yoga centres, hotels etc will be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity. The Delhi government has also permitted marriages at banquet halls, marriage halls and hotels with a ceiling of 50 persons from today, i.e. June 28.

The decisions were part of the gradual easing of restrictions imposed earlier to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases. 

According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), owners of banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels and gymnasiums/yoga institutes shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in their premises.

"The marriages shall also be permitted at banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels with a ceiling of 50 persons and subject to strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour. The owner of banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour," it said.

"Gymnasiums and Yoga institutes will be permitted to open up to 50 per cent of the capacity. The owners of Gymnasiums/Yoga institutes shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour," the order said.

Gyms and banquet halls were closed on April 19 when Delhi was facing the brutal second wave of COVID-19.

Schools, colleges and educational institutes, cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will remain closed, and banquet halls for any purpose other than weddings will remain prohibited, the DDMA order said.

Restaurants up to 50 per cent capacity and markets have already been allowed to open.

After a surge in April-May, the national capital on Sunday reported 89 new Covid-19 cases, staying below 100 cases for the straight second day. Delhi had reported 85 new Covid cases on Saturday - the lowest since April 19, 2020.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a phased unlocking process from May 31.

