Delhi Unlock: CM Kejriwal likely to announce further relaxations today

With the fall in the daily COVID-19 numbers, the national capital Delhi is preparing for more relaxation as a part of the phased unlock process. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to announce more relaxations or exemptions in Delhi today.

Stadiums and sports complexes are expected to reopen in Delhi from Monday (July 5). While restrictions in the Delhi Metro are likely to continue for at least another week.

However, no official announcement has been made yet by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Speaking to Indian Express, one official at the Delhi government said that for now, no other relaxations have been recommended so far except stadiums and sports complexes will reopen from Monday. He said, however, the final order may or may not have further changes.

Currently, an eight-coach train that can carry up to 2400 passengers can run with around 250-300 people as the metro has been allowed to operate at 50% seating capacity. Moreover, standing commutes are also not allowed.

Last week, Delhi allowed Gyms and yoga centres to reopen in Delhi at 50% capacity. Banquet halls, marriage halls, and hotels have also been permitted to host weddings, but the number of guests has been capped at 50.

The daily Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent. A total of 106 persons recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking Delhi’s total number of recoveries to 14,08,456.