Delhi unlikely to get respite from scorching heat over next 2-3 days: MeT

Hot and dry conditions prevailed in the national capital Tuesday with the weatherman predicting that the city is unlikely to get respite from the scorching heat over the next two-three days.

The city recorded a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a low of 23 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels oscillated between 15 and 57 per cent, a MeT official said.

Wednesday is expected to be another hot and dry day in the national capital with the mercury likely to touch the 44-degree Celsius mark.

The city may witness heatwave conditions at isolated places. The minimum temperature will hover around 24 degrees Celsius, the official said.

On Monday, the city recorded a high of 41.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a low of 25.4 degrees Celsius.

MeT officials had earlier predicted that the mercury will continue its upward trend this week.

Private weather agency Skymet had said that weather will remain dry throughout the remaining days of May and a few areas of the Delhi-NCR region may witness heat wave conditions.