Delhi University: UG Registration link is back on @du.ac.in, extended till June 22

Admissions for the undergraduate degree programmes at the Delhi University (DU) are back on after the Delhi High Court allowed three days ago the extension of the deadline to apply for admissions.

A bench of Justices Anu Malhotra and Talwant Singh directed DU and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to extend the application date to June 22 and conduct the admissions based on last year's eligibility criteria.

On its official website, DU issued a notification saying that the application deadline for the Academic Year 2019-2020 had been extended to June 22, 2019. It also said that the updated bulletin containing eligibility criteria for the admissions will be released officially on the website today by 5:00 PM.

The admissions will be done for undergraduate degree courses in more than 90 colleges under DU. Due to the resultant heavy traffic, the notification also urged the students to not wait for the last day of the deadline to pay the fees and complete the online registration form.

"A large number of students will be registering simultaneously. Due to the heavy traffic, you may face delays in submitting your form. Kindly do not wait for the last day of registration to pay the fee to complete your online registration form," the notification said.

The registration for admission to DU had commenced on May 30 and it was originally supposed to end on June 14.

But petitions, two PILs and a plea by a student, had contended that students have been caught unawares as the eligibility criteria for some courses, including B.Com (Hons) and BA (Hons) in Economics had been changed a day before the opening of registration on May 30, which is illegal and violates Article 14 of the Constitution, that ensures equality before the law.

Students had specifically challenged the varsity's decision to include mathematics as a compulsory subject in the 'Best of Four Subjects' (BFS) score calculation for admission to the BA (Hons) in Economics course for the Academic Year 2019-20.

The UG Online Registration is now open at the university's official website, du.ac.in