Delhi University’s Deshbandhu and Ramjas colleges receive bomb threat, campuses evacuated; Here’s what we know so far

Ramjas and Deshbandhu Colleges in Delhi University were evacuated on Wednesday following bomb threat emails. Police and bomb disposal squads conducted thorough searches. Similar threats have targeted schools, airports, hospitals, and government offices, though most have been hoaxes.

Two prominent Delhi University colleges, Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College, were evacuated on Wednesday after authorities received a bomb threat via email. Police and bomb disposal teams were immediately deployed to conduct a thorough inspection of both campuses, ensuring the safety of students, staff, and faculty.

Widespread Trend of Bomb Threat Emails

This incident is part of a growing pattern of hoax bomb threats targeting educational institutions and public facilities across Delhi. In recent months, several schools, colleges, airports, airlines, and railway stations have reported similar threats. Fortunately, most of these have turned out to be false alarms.

In November, at least three private schools—including Sanskriti School, British School in Chanakyapuri, and Modern School in Barakhamba- received bomb threat emails. In May of last year, over a dozen colleges, such as Lady Shri Ram College, Hansraj College, and Ramjas College, faced similar threats, but thorough searches revealed nothing suspicious.

Other Recent Targets

The trend has not been limited to educational institutions. A day before Wednesday’s evacuation, a bomb threat email was received at North Block, the administrative hub of the Government of India. Other organisations targeted recently include Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), hospitals, the IGI Airport, and the Northern Railways’ CPRO office. Even Tihar Jail received bomb threats last year.

Safety Measures and Precautions

Authorities continue to treat all bomb threats seriously, deploying security personnel and conducting comprehensive checks to ensure public safety. While many of the emails have proven to be hoaxes, law enforcement agencies maintain vigilance to prevent any potential risks.

The evacuation at Ramjas and Deshbandhu Colleges underscores the importance of preparedness and prompt response in the face of such threats, highlighting a continued need for security protocols in schools, colleges, and other high-risk public facilities.

This incident serves as a reminder for educational institutions and public organisations to remain alert and coordinate closely with law enforcement agencies to safeguard students, staff, and citizens.