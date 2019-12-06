Delhi University row: HRD Ministry issues circular in favour of ad-hoc teachers

The Secretary of Higher Education in the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), R Subrahmanyam, on Thursday, announced a resolution for the ad-hoc teachers of Delhi University who have been protesting for two days against the University administration's decision to cancel their appointment.

The note stated that the ad-hoc teachers would keep their jobs and new positions will be provided to them under the EWS scheme. The University will reserve these seats for the ad-hoc teachers, and based on the eligibility criteria, they will be shortlisted for an interview.

"UGC will consider communicating the additional teaching positions to be created as per the EWS scheme within 30 days. Keeping this in view, no person working in an ad-hoc position shall be removed merely on the ground of falling in the EWS roster point," the note read.

This comes against the backdrop of two-day long protests led by Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) against the University administration's August 28 circular to appoint guest faculty instead of ad-hoc teachers.

The protestors gheraoed the VC's office for the entire night yesterday.

Earlier, a six-hour meeting took place between DUTA and the Delhi University administration, but they could not come up with a solution for the issue, forcing the Human Resource department ministry to intervene.