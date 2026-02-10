Delhi University Hansraj college Principal's son wedding to be held on campus, boys hostels converted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch

Hansraj principal Rama Sharma held his son's wedding ceremony in the colleges premises, and suspending the sporting events and facilities, alleges students who staged a protest against it on campus on Monday.

Hansraj principal Rama Sharma held his son's wedding ceremony in the colleges premises, and suspending the sporting events and facilities, alleges students who staged a protest against it on campus on Monday. As per students, the principal held his son’s wedding on February 10 on the college grounds, and made students to vacate the boys’ hostel last year over “infrastructural concerns”. But was rather used by the principal as a guesthouse for the wedding. However, Principal rama has issued a clarification.

Here's what happened

Hansraj College's ground fiield has been decorated with tents and flowers and pandal, for the wedding of the college principal, Rama Sharma's son. Students are alleging that 'Khelo Hansraj' annual sport tournament was cancelled, and the annual fest of the college is also allowed with several restrictions. However, the principal used the college campus for personal use.

The sports tournament was scheduled to be held from February 4th to February 27th. Students alleged that when they arrived at the ground, they saw tents being erected and decorations underway for the principal's son's wedding, which is scheduled for February 10th." The invitation card, shared by a professor, stated that the wedding venue as "Gate No. 5, Hansraj College." The Boy's Hostel was also turned Into a 'Guest House' overnight. Students allege that the hostel was evacuated last year citing its uninhabitable conditions.

Students stage protests

Students are staging protest against the wedding to be held on campus. Students allege that they have take a long detour to class via the teacher flats instead of the main gate due to decorations. DUSU along with other students are expressing their anger on this.

Hansraj Principal's clarification

Principal Rama Sharma told to Indian Express, “This is a facility given to faculty and staff of Hansraj college. This is not something new. Even if I wasn’t a principal here, I would be allowed to use the college premises to conduct private events. And when it comes to the allegations of cancelling sports events, it is a logical fact that the wedding date in any wedding is set way before, so why would we choose any date on the same date of a sports event if we were to use the college premises? These are all false claims. No sports event has been cancelled so far and none is scheduled for today (the day of the wedding).”