FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

G42 joins Vietnamese consortium to build nationwide AI infrastructure

The Trading Story behind the Success of Dubai The Life-Changing Trading Story of Mayank Raj

Jana Nayagan censor row: Madras High Court allows producers of Thalapathy Vijay's final film to withdraw case against CBFC

Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite in his financial distress: 'It's not charity, but...'

Delhi University Hansraj college Principal's son wedding to be held on campus, boys hostels converted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch

Viral video: Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name, says 'please ignore any such request'

Ram Gopal Varma opposes ban on social media for minors after Ghaziabad suicide cases: 'It’s Foolish to...'

BJP MLA Maithili Thakur questions Bihar health minister over dilapidated condition of govt hospitals; Details here | Watch

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release date: When and where to watch Chiranjeevi's highest-grossing film

Fine Acers introduces Dolce Hotels & Resorts to India in strategic alliance with Wyndham

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Trading Story behind the Success of Dubai The Life-Changing Trading Story of Mayank Raj

The Trading Story behind the Success of Dubai The Life-Changing Trading Story of

Jana Nayagan censor row: Madras High Court allows producers of Thalapathy Vijay's final film to withdraw case against CBFC

Madras HC allows producer of Vijay's Jana Nayagan to withdraw case against CBFC

Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite in his financial distress: 'It's not charity, but...'

Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships

Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden

Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films where soft toys added emotional touch

Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi University Hansraj college Principal's son wedding to be held on campus, boys hostels converted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch

Hansraj principal Rama Sharma held his son's wedding ceremony in the colleges premises, and suspending the sporting events and facilities, alleges students who staged a protest against it on campus on Monday.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 01:47 PM IST

Delhi University Hansraj college Principal's son wedding to be held on campus, boys hostels converted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch
(Image: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hansraj principal Rama Sharma held his son's wedding ceremony in the colleges premises, and suspending the sporting events and facilities, alleges students who staged a protest against it on campus on Monday. As per students, the principal held his son’s wedding on February 10 on the college grounds, and made students to vacate the boys’ hostel last year over “infrastructural concerns”. But was rather used by the principal as a guesthouse for the wedding. However, Principal rama has issued a clarification.

Here's what happened

Hansraj College's ground fiield has been decorated with tents and flowers and pandal, for the  wedding of the college principal, Rama Sharma's son. Students are alleging that 'Khelo Hansraj' annual sport tournament was cancelled, and the annual fest of the college is also allowed with several restrictions. However, the principal used the college campus for personal use. 

The sports tournament was scheduled to be held from February 4th to February 27th. Students alleged that when they arrived at the ground, they saw tents being erected and decorations underway for the principal's son's wedding, which is scheduled for February 10th." The invitation card, shared by a professor, stated that the wedding venue as "Gate No. 5, Hansraj College." The Boy's Hostel was also turned Into a 'Guest House' overnight. Students allege that the hostel was evacuated last year citing its uninhabitable conditions.

Students stage protests

Students are staging protest against the wedding to be held on campus. Students allege that they have take a long detour to class via the teacher flats instead of the main gate due to decorations. DUSU along with other students are expressing their anger on this.

Hansraj Principal's clarification

Principal Rama Sharma told to Indian Express, “This is a facility given to faculty and staff of Hansraj college. This is not something new. Even if I wasn’t a principal here, I would be allowed to use the college premises to conduct private events. And when it comes to the allegations of cancelling sports events, it is a logical fact that the wedding date in any wedding is set way before, so why would we choose any date on the same date of a sports event if we were to use the college premises? These are all false claims. No sports event has been cancelled so far and none is scheduled for today (the day of the wedding).”

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Trading Story behind the Success of Dubai The Life-Changing Trading Story of Mayank Raj
The Trading Story behind the Success of Dubai The Life-Changing Trading Story of
Jana Nayagan censor row: Madras High Court allows producers of Thalapathy Vijay's final film to withdraw case against CBFC
Madras HC allows producer of Vijay's Jana Nayagan to withdraw case against CBFC
Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite in his financial distress: 'It's not charity, but...'
Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite
Delhi University Hansraj college Principal's son wedding to be held on campus, boys hostels converted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch
Delhi University Hansraj college Principal's son wedding to be held on campus
Viral video: Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name, says 'please ignore any such request'
Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films where soft toys added emotional touch
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims
Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India
From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement