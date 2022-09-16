Delhi University: Confused DU aspirants criticize CUET on social media over marking system

Delhi University

Students took to social media on Friday to vent their dissatisfaction with the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and the lack of information provided by institutions about their admissions processes.

According to Surbhi Tiwary, kids don't know the first thing about the college admissions process, therefore some of them end up compromising and attending an institution that isn't even their first choice.

"CUET was the biggest disaster. Students who otherwise would have been sure of their future and college according to their plans, are now clueless. Even the brightest ones do not have an option now except for doing their UG from a local college which hardly makes any sense," she wrote on Twitter.

Another student named Shrabani Singha expressed doubt that the existing system would allow her to get entry to any of the institutions at Delhi University, despite her having scored in the 88th percentile after normalisation.

Another student, Arya, who claims to have gotten a perfect raw score in Political Science, said that his percentile dropped to 88.9 once the subject was normalised.

"I had to appear for the exam twice because one of my exams was cancelled. I can't believe I will not be able to get into Delhi University," Arya wrote.

According to him, CUET and the National Testing Agency (NTA) have "shattered all his dreams."

"This normalisation of marks ruined everything for me. With full marks in two subjects and few mistakes in others, my percentile did not even reach the 90-mark. I worked so hard. My life is ruined," Arya wrote.

On Friday, after the release of the CUET results, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that institutions will be using "normalised" scores to ensure equity across grades rather than percentile or raw marks while compiling admissions lists for undergraduates.

According to Kumar's PTI interview, the marks were normalised so that students who took the test for the same subject on different days or in various shifts would be on an even playing field.

Ramandeep Singh, another student, shared Arya's worries and inquired why his score was lowered "in the name of normalisation."

"I scored 200 out of 200 in Business Studies but after normalisation it has reduced to 186. Please tell me what I could have done to get a 100 percentile? I have studied all day, all night and lost around 50 marks in normalisation process," Singh wrote on Twitter.

Sumati Kapur, who also appeared for CUET and has been unhappy with the results, wrote, "When I checked my answer key earlier, it was showing that I had almost no wrong answers. How come I scored so less?"

Another disgruntled student, Bhanu Malavaliya questioned the normalisation process and calling the results "unfair."

"What kind of result is this? Is this what we call normalisation? Hundreds of marks have been deducted in the name of normalisation. Was it our fault to be in phase one? Dreams of thousands of students got shattered. This is not fair. We want justice," Malavaliya wrote.

Faria Jahan claimed that her scored reduced to 730 from 785 after the normalisation.

She said, "The results have made us believe that hardwork doesn't matter any more. Normalisation was just for a few! Answer key was the worst. I feel shattered completely."

(With inputs from PTI)