Delhi University Admissions: Students face technical glitches during online registration process

Headlines

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

How much revenue BCCI is generating from media rights of IPL and India’s home matches? Check details here

Meet Jaya Verma Sinha, India's first woman CEO of Railway board in 166 years

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

'Why PM Modi is...': Rahul Gandhi seeks JPC probe into allegations against Adani group

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, who cracked UPSC Civil Services without coaching, got AIR...

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's cheeky joke about her in Jawan trailer: 'Poori duniya ko chahiye...'

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Sunny Deol opens up about bank publishing his property auction notice in newspaper: 'Somehow people like enjoying it'

HomeIndia

India

Delhi University Admissions: Students face technical glitches during online registration process

The DU commenced its online registration process at 8 pm on Thursday and said within 24 hours, 1,01,811 students had registered on the portal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 12:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delay in receiving OTP and non-functioning online calculator were the issues students faced when they tried to register on the Delhi University's online portal, which went live on Thursday.

The DU commenced its online registration process at 8 pm on Thursday and said within 24 hours, 1,01,811 students had registered on the portal.

However, on the first open day at the Delhi University, several students and their parents complained that the online calculator, which is a new feature introduced on the portal this year, was not functioning properly.

"After logging in and keying in my child's marks, I chose the suggestive online calculator to calculate the best of four aggregate, but it picked up random marks and gave a wrong percentage," said a parent.

An admission official said the online calculator is not yet functional and will only be made functional when the cut-offs are announced.

However, varsity officials had initially admitted that there was a problem with the online calculator.

Another parent, alleged these were delaying tactics by the DU and by the time the cut-offs will be announced, the varsity would have rectified it.

The parent also said the varsity should have announced it earlier that the online calculator will only be required when the cut-offs are announced.

Another problem that arose was the delay in getting one time password (OTP) required to complete the admission process.

"I had registered on the DU portal on Thursday night but did not get the OTP during the 15 minute mandatory time. Now, I am worried whether I will be able to register again on the website with the same email ID I used or not," said S K Vijay, a parent, from Saket.

Another parent said, "I had registered on the Delhi University admission portal at 9.30 pm on Thursday and after filling in the details, I was informed that the OTP will be sent to my phone within 15 minutes. I received the OTP at 4.38 am on Friday."

Other parents also had similar complaints and the varsity officials admitted that since there was too much traffic on the admission portal when it went live, there was delay in sending OTPs. They said these issues were not experienced on Friday.

Vinod Tiwari, who had come from Lucknow, said, "My daughter had filled in the marks for all the subjects but after we got a printout, her marks for Biology were missing from the printout. We informed about this to the officials and even wrote an email to DU Registrar about it. They said the marks are there in the database and we should not be worried." This year, the officials claimed that the portal has been made mobile-friendly and will even function on 2G network.

Every year, there used to be reports about server crashing due to high traffic, but officials said this year the admission process till now has been glitch-free.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nayanthara makes Instagram debut ahead of Jawan's release, shares adorable video with twins Uyir and Ulag

Delhi found to be ‘world’s most polluted city’, lifespan of its residents may be cut short by…

Haryana: Bittu Bajrangi, cow vigilante arrested for Nuh violence, gets bail

Meet India’s richest person once, had much more wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, Musk, he was from...

IND vs PAK: Babar Azam on the cusp of achieving another milestone, set to go past Virat Kohli in elite list

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE