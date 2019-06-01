Delhi University Admissions: Students face technical glitches during online registration process

The DU commenced its online registration process at 8 pm on Thursday and said within 24 hours, 1,01,811 students had registered on the portal.

Delay in receiving OTP and non-functioning online calculator were the issues students faced when they tried to register on the Delhi University's online portal, which went live on Thursday.

However, on the first open day at the Delhi University, several students and their parents complained that the online calculator, which is a new feature introduced on the portal this year, was not functioning properly.

"After logging in and keying in my child's marks, I chose the suggestive online calculator to calculate the best of four aggregate, but it picked up random marks and gave a wrong percentage," said a parent.

An admission official said the online calculator is not yet functional and will only be made functional when the cut-offs are announced.

However, varsity officials had initially admitted that there was a problem with the online calculator.

Another parent, alleged these were delaying tactics by the DU and by the time the cut-offs will be announced, the varsity would have rectified it.

The parent also said the varsity should have announced it earlier that the online calculator will only be required when the cut-offs are announced.

Another problem that arose was the delay in getting one time password (OTP) required to complete the admission process.

"I had registered on the DU portal on Thursday night but did not get the OTP during the 15 minute mandatory time. Now, I am worried whether I will be able to register again on the website with the same email ID I used or not," said S K Vijay, a parent, from Saket.

Another parent said, "I had registered on the Delhi University admission portal at 9.30 pm on Thursday and after filling in the details, I was informed that the OTP will be sent to my phone within 15 minutes. I received the OTP at 4.38 am on Friday."

Other parents also had similar complaints and the varsity officials admitted that since there was too much traffic on the admission portal when it went live, there was delay in sending OTPs. They said these issues were not experienced on Friday.

Vinod Tiwari, who had come from Lucknow, said, "My daughter had filled in the marks for all the subjects but after we got a printout, her marks for Biology were missing from the printout. We informed about this to the officials and even wrote an email to DU Registrar about it. They said the marks are there in the database and we should not be worried." This year, the officials claimed that the portal has been made mobile-friendly and will even function on 2G network.

Every year, there used to be reports about server crashing due to high traffic, but officials said this year the admission process till now has been glitch-free.