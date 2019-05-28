Delhi University Admission: DU registration process likely to begin from May 30

For many students who recently passed their class 12th board exam, applying to various undergraduate courses in Delhi University is the next big step. However, even after most boards, including the CBSE and ICSE, declared the exam results two to three weeks ago, the admission process is yet to commence in the Delhi University.

But there is news. Sources said on Monday that the Delhi University is likely to begin the admission process from May 30. This has by far been the most delayed admission session, officials said.

The DU offers more than 500 programmes at various levels.

In a meeting held on Monday, it was decided that the registration process will commence from May 30 and will go on for a fortnight. The cut-offs will be announced by the varsity almost a week after the registration process ends, sources said.

They said the admission portal will show candidates details like how many seats are available in the college and the course they are applying for, how many students have applied for those seats and how fast are the seats being filled up.

The Delhi University's admission committee is yet to decide on the agency that will conduct the entrance exams for admission to various courses in the varsity, leading to a delay in the start of the process.

However, sources said the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to be finalised as the agency for conducting the entrance exams. However, a final decision will be made soon on it.

Last year, the registration process had begun on May 15, days before the CBSE results were announced.

This year, the CBSE announced results of class 12 examination on May 2, in record 28 days. Usually, the class 12 results are announced by third week of May.

Meanwhile, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Monday submitted a letter to the varsity administration inquiring about the delay in the commencement of the admission process and urging them to initiate it quickly.

The ABVP said the delay is worrisome for students.

Admission for foreign nationals

The Delhi University will be reopening its admission portal for foreign nationals from June 16, the varsity said.

The online process for admission to various courses in the university, which commenced on February 22, had ended earlier.

"In view of the large number of requests received, the University of Delhi will reopen the online application portal for foreign nationals between June 16 and June 25 for the second phase of admissions for the undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, PhD, certificate, and diploma programme courses (except MBA programmes)," the varsity said.

Admissions in the second phase will be done after admissions in the first phase are over, and depending on the availability of seats, it added.

Foreign nationals are not required to take the entrance test for admission to these programmes. Their applications are forwarded to the admission committee constituted by the department or faculty concerned for screening and it shortlists the applications according to the eligibility requirement, merit, and number of seats.

(With PTI inputs)