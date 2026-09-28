Delhi University: 3 Law students suspended for harassing Hindu College women; banned from campus

DU suspended three Law Centre II LLB students for allegedly harassing two Hindu College women in Mukherjee Nagar on September 23, banned campus entry and registered FIR.

Delhi University has suspended three law students for allegedly harassing two women students of Hindu College. The suspended students have also been barred from entering any campus of the university until further orders. The university said zero tolerance will be shown in cases of harassment of women.

What happened in Mukherjee Nagar

The incident took place on September 23, 2026, around 9.30 pm in Mukherjee Nagar. Two Hindu College women students were walking near Vijay Nagar after visiting Haqiqat Park when a white Tata Safari approached them. The men inside allegedly made comments and tried to pull them into the car. One victim, a first-year master's student, shared a video on Instagram saying the driver commented on her red T-shirt, and they left only after her friend started recording.

University takes action

On September 28, 2026, the Office of the Proctor issued notices suspending three LLB students of Law Centre II, Umang Bhawan, identified as Naman, Abhinav Kumar and Abhimanyu Kumar. The action was taken under Clause 3 e of Ordinance XV B of the Delhi University Act, 1922, which treats any practice derogatory to women as gross indiscipline, and the university said the suspension approved by the Competent Authority will remain in effect till further notice.

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Police case registered

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in this regard. The FIR was filed after the case went viral on social media and the women filed a complaint. The police said that the investigation is underway and the statements of the victims have been recorded. University authorities have said that strict action will be taken in cases of harassment and misbehaviour against women students and that discipline on campus will be maintained.