FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited World’s First AI-Powered Dialysis Ecosystem Secures MHRA Registration, Opens Gateway to UK & UK-Allied Markets

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited World’s First AI-Powered Dialysis Ecosystem Secur

Himlung Avalanche: Death toll climbs to four, eight still missing in Nepal, search operation underway

Himlung Avalanche: Death toll climbs to four, eight still missing in Nepal

India's IP Opportunity: Why Utility Patents Could Help MSMEs Protect And Commercialise Innovation

India's IP Opportunity: Why Utility Patents Could Help MSMEs Protect And Commerc

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Delhi University: 3 Law students suspended for harassing Hindu College women; banned from campus

DU suspended three Law Centre II LLB students for allegedly harassing two Hindu College women in Mukherjee Nagar on September 23, banned campus entry and registered FIR.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 05:13 PM IST

Delhi University: 3 Law students suspended for harassing Hindu College women; banned from campus
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi University has suspended three law students for allegedly harassing two women students of Hindu College. The suspended students have also been barred from entering any campus of the university until further orders. The university said zero tolerance will be shown in cases of harassment of women.

What happened in Mukherjee Nagar

The incident took place on September 23, 2026, around 9.30 pm in Mukherjee Nagar. Two Hindu College women students were walking near Vijay Nagar after visiting Haqiqat Park when a white Tata Safari approached them. The men inside allegedly made comments and tried to pull them into the car. One victim, a first-year master's student, shared a video on Instagram saying the driver commented on her red T-shirt, and they left only after her friend started recording.

University takes action

On September 28, 2026, the Office of the Proctor issued notices suspending three LLB students of Law Centre II, Umang Bhawan, identified as Naman, Abhinav Kumar and Abhimanyu Kumar. The action was taken under Clause 3 e of Ordinance XV B of the Delhi University Act, 1922, which treats any practice derogatory to women as gross indiscipline, and the university said the suspension approved by the Competent Authority will remain in effect till further notice.

Also read: Guwahati Student Death Mystery: Mother of accused demands stringent punishment if son found guilty

Police case registered

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in this regard. The FIR was filed after the case went viral on social media and the women filed a complaint. The police said that the investigation is underway and the statements of the victims have been recorded. University authorities have said that strict action will be taken in cases of harassment and misbehaviour against women students and that discipline on campus will be maintained.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Premanand Maharaj Disciple Death: Private part cut, blood-stained grinder found in room; probe underway
Premanand Maharaj Disciple Death: Private part cut, blood-stained grinder found
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited World’s First AI-Powered Dialysis Ecosystem Secures MHRA Registration, Opens Gateway to UK & UK-Allied Markets
Lord’s Mark Industries Limited World’s First AI-Powered Dialysis Ecosystem Secur
Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan on brink again? Mutual accusations of terrorism explode amid charges over TTP, ISKP, air strikes
Why are Pakistan and Afghanistan on brink again? Mutual accusations explode
Why was Aamir Khan upset with Alisha Chinai after she auditioned for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak?
Why was Aamir Khan upset with Alisha Chinai? Made In India singer reveals
Himlung Avalanche: Death toll climbs to four, eight still missing in Nepal, search operation underway
Himlung Avalanche: Death toll climbs to four, eight still missing in Nepal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement