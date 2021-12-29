Delhi: Ugandan woman held with 91 ingested cocaine capsules worth Rs 14 crores at IGI airport

Cocaine worth about Rs 14 crore has been recovered from a woman who had ingested as many as 91 capsules of cocaine at IGI Airport in Delhi.

According to the information, a woman from Uganda reached IGI Airport. The customs officers were suspicious of her manner of walking. An officer asked the woman if she needed help but she refused. Due to her strange behaviour, the suspicion of the officers increased.

The officers stopped her from exiting the airport and got her abdominal X-ray done, during which, the capsules were visible in the stomach. After this, the woman was taken to a hospital where cocaine capsules were removed.

As per the customs officers, the number of capsules removed from the stomach is 91 and the weight is 993 grams. The market price of those capsules is Rs 14 crore. After getting such a large quantity of cocaine, the Narcotics Control Bureau and Delhi Police have also joined the investigation. They are questioning the woman about the source of the cocaine and the person they were to be delivered to.

This is the second such incident this month. On 9th December, a large quantity of cocaine was recovered in about 200 capsules from a Nigerian woman. The weight of those capsules was about 2838 grams. NCB is now trying to get to the bottom of the matter by tying both cases together.