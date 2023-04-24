Search icon
Delhi: Two minors stab man for refusing to let them use his phone

Two juveniles in Delhi were arrested, for stabbing man to death.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

Two juveniles were arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death following an argument over using his mobile phone in northwest Delhi's Raj Park area, police said on Monday. According to police, the accused asked the victim for his phone to make a call. The victim refused to give them his phone and also abused them, following which they stabbed him and fled away, police said.

On Sunday, police got information that a man having multiple stab injuries was lying in the Raj Park area. The injured was identified as Jitender Kumar, a native of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Jitender Kumar was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said, adding police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and identified the accused.

Raids were conducted and the juveniles were arrested in Sultanpuri on Sunday. The two knives used in the crime were also recovered from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

During interrogation, the two minors told police that on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they were returning from a birthday party where they had alcohol. The mobile phones of the accused got damaged and they asked Jitender Kumar who was present for his mobile phone to make a call. The man refused, taunted and abused them, police said.

The duo got infuriated and allegedly stabbed Kumar in his chest, abdomen and hand with knives which they were carrying, and ran away from the spot, police said, adding all the three -- the dead and the accused -- were under the influence of liquor. Police further said that the accused used to carry knives and also post reels on social media to flaunt.

