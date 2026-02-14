FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi triple murder case: How Baba Kamruddin lured victims using 'djinn', 'dhanvarsha' | 10 key points

Peeragarhi’s triple murder case has shocked Delhi in which a 72-year-old tantrik has been arrested. He was identified as the primary suspect in at least two previous murder cases in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and used to give poisoned laddoos to his victims. Kamruddin, popularly called ‘Baba’, a resident of UP’s Firozabad, had been arrested in the previous cases but was out on bail due to lack of evidence. The UP case was registered in 2025 in which he secured bail.  

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 01:34 AM IST

Delhi triple murder case: How Baba Kamruddin lured victims using 'djinn', 'dhanvarsha' | 10 key points
Kamruddin, the accused behind Peeragarhi's triple murder case lured victims
Peeragarhi’s triple murder case has shocked Delhi in which a 72-year-old tantrik has been arrested. He was identified as the primary suspect in at least two previous murder cases in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and used to give poisoned laddoos to his victims. Kamruddin, popularly called ‘Baba’, a resident of UP’s Firozabad, had been arrested in the previous cases but was out on bail due to lack of evidence. The UP case was registered in 2025 in which he secured bail.  

All about Peeragarhi case: 

- The case started a week back on February 8, when the bodies of Randhir, Shiv Naresh Singh and Laxmi Devi, aged 76, 47 and 40, respectively were found inside an abandoned car on the Peeragarhi flyover. Police later confirmed the deaths were murders.  

- Investigators say that Baba allegedly made a deadly concoction of sulphas (aluminium phosphide pesticide), sleeping pills and a cold drink. Police claim that the victims were lured to consume the mixture, which led to their immediate deaths.  

- The investigation found out that Kamruddin targeted people struggling with financial or personal problems by promising “dhanvarsha”, or sudden wealth. He is said to have demanded around Rs 2 lakh from clients and claimed that a ‘Djinn’ (supernatural being) would make “physical contact” with a woman in their family who be tall with long hair, without her knowledge. When the deal did not go well, he made excuses of illness, animal bites or past surgeries. 

- Investigators found various photographs of girls and women from Laxmi’s phone which showed them standing with open hair holding papers containing personal details. As per Police, these images were circulated among targets as part of the alleged occult practices. 

- A ‘Djinn mantra’ was also found from Shiv Naresh’s belongings. The police could trace the accused from call records and shared location as Laxmi had shared the accused’s location with Shiv Naresh, tracking which police could reach his residence the same night. As per police, CCTV footage shows the accused sitting in the front passenger seat of the victims’ car earlier that day. Police say he had made contact with the victims a year ago.  

- The tantrik asked up to Rs 7,000 for a meeting and claimed he could treat clients, by using surgeries without stitches. 

-When police arrived to bust his racket in the form of his client, he made an excuse and tried to escape but was chased and arrested.  

- Authorities said they are now examining possible connections to two more cases involving similar circumstances. “Our investigation so far has revealed that Kamruddin was involved in four such cases. We have accessed details of two and are trying to gather information about the others,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma. 

- Kamruddin was last arrested in 2025 in Firozabad district, Uttar Pradesh for being an accuse in the deaths of two men, Ramnath and Pooran. Initially, the case was registered as abetment of suicide and poisoning but Kamruddin was later charged with murder and poisoning and was released on bail. 

- In Delhi Police’ raid on Kamruddin’s residence in Loni, they found visiting cards advertising his ability to cure ailments through “divine powers.’ Officers also discovered a mazar (shrine) within the compound, reinforcing the accused’s claims of supernatural influence. 

