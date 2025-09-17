Delhi tragedy: 1 sanitation worker dies, three others hospitalised after exposure to toxic gas

The three other workers -- Sonu, Narayana (both from Kasganj) and Naresh (from Bihar) -- were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in drowsy condition. A police team inspected the spot, and the manager of Brijgopal Construction Company was summoned for inquiry. Read on to know more on this.

One sanitation worker lost his life and three others were hospitalised after being exposed to toxic gas while cleaning a sewer in Ashok Vihar area of Delhi, according to the police. The toxic gas engulfed 40-year-old Arvind, a resident of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, who was declared dead upon arrival at DDU Hospital. Police said that on September 16, a PCR call was received regarding sewer cleaning near Harihar Apartments, Ashok Vihar Phase-II, where four persons had fallen inside the sewer.

What happened in Delhi's Ashok Vihar?

The three other workers -- Sonu, Narayana (both from Kasganj) and Naresh (from Bihar) -- were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in drowsy condition. A police team inspected the spot, and the manager of Brijgopal Construction Company was summoned for inquiry. Sewer cleaning work had been ongoing in the area for the past several days. Earlier, in Delhi, several slum areas were demolished for proper construction, and laying down of sewer lines. Proper sewer lines and drainage systems were to be installed to resolve the issues of waterlogging and unhygienic conditions. Continuous supply of clean drinking water, construction and improvement of roads, and adequate street lighting were said to be be prioritised.

Did CM Rekha Gupta say anything on the incident?

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta commented on the demolition drive conducted at Madrasi Camp and said that the High Court had issued multiple directives to remove the slum to enable cleaning of the Barapullah drain, which is critical to preventing flood disasters in Delhi. Speaking to reporters, Gupta said: "I have clearly said that if the court has ordered something, neither the government nor the administration can do anything about it. The truth about the demolition of Madrasi Camp is that it was set up on the banks of the Barapullah drain. The court had ordered the removal of this slum four times so that machines could be deployed to clean the drain. Otherwise, 2023-like floods would be seen again in Delhi. No one can defy court orders. Residents of that camp have been allotted houses and shifted there."

