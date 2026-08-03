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Delhi Tragedy: Couple dies after roof collapse in Usmanpur, child survives; 3 escape Rajouri Garden fire

Police said the New Usmanpur collapse occurred around 10 pm in JP Nagar. The roof slab of a single-storey house caved in, trapping the couple under debris.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 09:47 AM IST

Delhi Tragedy: Couple dies after roof collapse in Usmanpur, child survives; 3 escape Rajouri Garden fire
Roof collapse in Delhi's Usmanpur area (Photo/ANI)
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A roof collapse in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur late Sunday night killed a husband and wife, while their young son narrowly survived, officials said on Monday. In another incident the same day, three people — including a 3-year-old girl — escaped a fire in a Rajouri Garden residential building by climbing down with the help of a saree before fire officials reached the spot. 

The two tragedies have once again highlighted concerns about the structural safety of aging homes and fire preparedness in Delhi’s crowded localities. 

What did police say?

Police said the New Usmanpur collapse occurred around 10 pm in JP Nagar. The roof slab of a single-storey house caved in, trapping the couple under debris. 

Delhi Fire Services, police and rescue teams reached the site soon after getting the alert. The victims were pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital, where both were declared dead. Their child, who was inside at the time, came out unharmed.

Victims identified

The victims have been named as 32-year-old Tinku and his 30-year-old wife Urmila. The couple was living in a rented house near Hansraj Dairy in Ganwari Extension when the incident took place. 

Preliminary details indicate Tinku, a native of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a confectioner in Delhi. Police said the cause of the roof collapse is still under investigation. Authorities noted the house was a single-storey structure, and that the damage could have been far worse had it been a multi-storey building.

In a separate incident on Sunday evening, three people, including a 3-year-old girl, managed to escape safely after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Rajouri Garden. 

What exactly happened?

A Delhi Fire Services official said the blaze was reported around 4:10 pm from a building under Hari Nagar police station. Five fire tenders were sent to the spot and the fire was doused by 4:40 pm. 

Before firefighters arrived, two women aged 62 and 32, along with a toddler, climbed down from the second floor using a saree as a rope to get out of the smoke-filled building. 

DFS said the fire began in a basement shaft filled with accumulated garbage. Flames and thick smoke spread to parts of the first, second and third floors of the 300-square-yard residential building.

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