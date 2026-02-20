Delhi Tragedy: 6-year-old girl dies after e-rickshaw overturns in Janakpuri area, grandmother alleges, 'i begged, no one came to help'

In a horrific incident from Delhi, a six-year-old girl was killed after the e-rickshaw overturned in Janapuri area. The child was initially taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital after sustaining injuries in the accident. She was later shifted to an advanced facility in Dwarka.

In a horrific incident from Delhi, a six-year-old girl was killed after the e-rickshaw overturned in Janapuri area. The incident occured when the girl was travelling with her grandmother in an e-rickshaw, e-rikshaw was struck by a car from behind and later overturned on Thursday. Her grandmother sustained injuries, who said they were going to school when tragedy struck.

The victim and her maternal grandmother, Mercy Xavier (57) are a resident of Lajwanti Garden. The child was initially taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital after sustaining injuries in the accident. They were later shifted to an advanced facility in Dwarka. However, she succumbed to her injuries.

The grandmother told news agency PTI, that "I had boarded the e-rickshaw with my granddaughter and we were on our way to her school. It was an ordinary morning. Suddenly, a speeding car rammed into our rickshaw with tremendous force. Before I could understand what had happened, I was thrown onto the road," she said.

"When I opened my eyes, I was lying on the ground. My granddaughter was lying beside me. My hand was soaked in blood. I was in shock and pain, but all I could think about was her," she added.

Grandmother and mother alleges no one helped them

The grandmother alleges that she begged and cried for help to take the child to the hospital. Instead of helping, but the car driver who was standing there watching us ran away. The child's mother who works at a hospital said she got a call from her mother after the accident. Her mother also alleged that her daughter was gasping for breath. People had gathered, but no one stepped forward to assist them. She added that it was a nurse from the hospital who rushed her daughter to the facility with the help of another person.

"During enquiry, Mercy Xavier told police that around 7.40 am on February 17, she was travelling in an e-rickshaw with her granddaughter. Near the Janakpuri Fire Station, the e-rickshaw collided with a car and overturned, throwing them both onto the road, causing serious injuries," the officer said, adding that Xavier is undergoing treatment and said to be stable.

A case has been registered at the Janakpuri police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to rash and negligent driving causing death.

The accused driver has been identified as Sanjeev, was apprehended and the vehicle was seized on Wednesday.